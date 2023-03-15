Getting married? Some of the best farm and barn wedding venues in NJ

⛪These are 15 of the top farm and barn venues for weddings in New Jersey

⛪ Many NJ farms and barns offer a piece of history and rustic charm

⛪ Farms and barns are the most popular type of venue sites, according to The Knot

Prime wedding season is almost upon us and a recent study from the top wedding website, The Knot revealed that farms and barns are the most popular type of wedding reception venues.

They tied with banquet venues but Knot senior editor, Kim Forrest said this is the first year that farms and barns have taken the top spot.

Here are 15 of the best farm and barn wedding venues in New Jersey

Crossed Keys (Photo Credit: Longbrook) Crossed Keys (Photo Credit: Longbrook) loading...

Crossed Keys Estate

289 Pequest Road, Andover

This 1790s 35-acre estate with a historic house and stone cottage sits on sprawling meadows, and stunning gardens with 200-year old trees.

Exchange vows in the 18th-century-style English garden. Welcome drinks are offered to guests upon arrival.

The Conservatory with floor-to-ceiling glass walls is perfect for the cocktail hour that offers guests six stations and a variety of hor’doeuvres.

SEE ALSO: All Things Hudson Valley Wedding

The reception is hosted in the modern farmhouse with a floor-to-ceiling 40-foot window overlooking the grounds.

The farmhouse holds up to 275 guests.

Cecil Creek Farm

73 Democrat Road, Mickleton

This organic farm sits on 42 acres of farmland, perfect for venues. The farm prides itself on farm-to-table ideals so if couples are environmentally minded, this is the venue for them! Guests will be treated to locally harvested food options, like freshly harvested fruits and veggies from the fields, and handmade selections of grass-fed, pasture-raised meats and dairy, wild-caught seafood, and the freshest handmade selections from local artisans, all served in a rustic setting.

WoodsEdge (Photo Credit: The Willinghams) WoodsEdge (Photo Credit: The Willinghams) loading...

WoodsEdge Farm

78 Bowne Station Road, Stockton

WoodsEdge Farm sits on 90 acres and offers a tranquil setting with simplicity and natural beauty that is perfect for a wedding. The working farm works with caterers who use only top-quality, local produce and specialize in creative cuisine to suit your taste, style, and budget. Whether you have just the ceremony at the farm or the celebration or both, the barn is very versatile and can accommodate up to 350 guests.

WoodsEdge Farm was the first breeder of alpacas in New Jersey. So, get this? You can have your wedding day photos taken with a herd of friendly llamas, if you choose.

Stuck for a wedding favor? The farm sells super warm “No Cold Feet” Alpaca socks or “Thanks for Beeing With Us to Celebrate” honey, all raised at WoodsEdge.

Perona Farms

350 Andover Sparta Road, Andover

Perona Farms, is a family-owned farm. was founded in 1917, and serves as a historic, country wedding venue. Each couple’s special day is tailored to fit their unique wedding dreams.

“Our unrivaled location, impeccable service, and world-class cuisine have exceeded expectations for years,” according to the website.

Your wedding may begin with a ceremony in the barn dating from the 1930s, followed by cocktails on the patios, followed by either a sit-down dinner or buffet, with dancing and dessert.

Each wedding, from 30 to 300 guests, is tailored to the individual.

SEE ALSO: 10 Trends Taking Over Weddings in New York State

With an on-site greenhouse, smokehouse, and extensive kitchens, the culinary team develops extensive menus with fresh and innovative offerings. The greens are picked fresh, and the smoked salmon is cured and smoked in-house.

Sterling Brook Farm (Photo Credit: Sterling Brook Farm) Sterling Brook Farm (Photo Credit: Sterling Brook Farm) loading...

Sterling Brook Farm

628 County Rd 513, Pittstown, NJ

This newly renovated barn on 175 acres of farmland is now a premier wedding destination for couples who want the rustic look mixed with glitz and glam.

The farm, however, does have a hard limit on the number of weddings they host per year, so if you’re interested in having a barn wedding here, get it on the calendar as soon as possible. It is a smaller venue with a maximum of 120 guests.

The Inn at Fernbrook Farms

144 Bordentown-Georgetown Road, Chesterfield, NJ

The Inn at Fernbrook Farms is tucked away in the middle of 300 acres; the perfect place for everyone to come together and enjoy our special day.

With lush gardens, and a 3-story Georgian Manor House, it’s the perfect place to have a rustic, yet elegant wedding.

From noon on the day of your wedding until 10 a.m. the following morning, the Inn at Fernbrook is all yours. Take wedding photos underneath the huge sunflowers in the fields, and use the old green Ford pickup to display hors d’oeurves and specialty drinks during the cocktail hour.

Updike Farmstead (Photo Credit: Updike Farmstead) Updike Farmstead (Photo Credit: Updike Farmstead) loading...

Updike Farmstead

354 Quaker Rd, Princeton

Updike Farmstead is a beautifully, restored 18th/early 19th century farmhouse and barn set on six acres in Princeton. The Updike family purchased the nearly 200 acres of farmland surrounding the farmstead in 1892. Immediately after acquiring the farm, George Furman Updike, Sr. built the large barn. The initials of him and some of his children are still visible today, scrawled into wooden beams.

The barn is a state-of-the-art and impeccably constructed example of hybrid American barn style, with the structure of the barn representing a departure from the earliest English, Dutch, and Pennsylvania styles.

It is available for weddings from May through October. The venue is small, ideal for partiers of up to 150 people.

Get our free mobile app

The back porch overlooks the landscape of preserved farmland and an open yard. There are multiple locations on-site for the ceremony, as well.

Schedule a tour and come armed with questions!

Ryland Inn (Photo Credit: @jaylimstudio) Ryland Inn (Photo Credit: @jaylimstudio) loading...

The Ryland Inn

115 Old Highway 28, Whitehouse Station

This 220-year-old equestrian estate is considered one of the top wedding venues around. Built in 1796, The Ryland Inn is a former country home and stagecoach stop.

Today, it is a redesignated space used for weddings. The Grand Ballroom combines the feel of a country farmhouse with a modern flair, with 30-foot windows and matching stone fireplaces. The space is complete with a private courtyard including outdoor bars, lounging, and fire pits.

The Coach House is a refurbished 200-year-old barn with separate spaces for cocktails, dinner, and the ceremony. It has whitewashed ceilings, Italian porcelain floors, and French doors. The original silo and materials from the original barn makes this space unique, authentic, and dramatic.

Up to 200 guests can be accommodated.

The ideas are endless and the staff at the Inn will be happy to help make your big day a dream come true.

The guest capacity is up to 200.

Hageman Farm House

209 South Middlebush Rd, Somerset

The Hageman Farm House in Somerset is owned by the Meadows Foundation, a non-profit whose sole mission is to preserve early American heritage historical sites. If you’re a history buff with a love of a homestead-style barn wedding, this is the venue for you.

Have the ceremony in the 1800s-style Hageman horse barn.

Keep in mind that since this is a genuine piece of history, there is no electricity or running water. So, you would have to bring your own chic sensibilities or hire a wedding planner to help glam up and “modernize” the rustic barn venue.

Bonnet Island Estate (Photo Credit: The Knot) Bonnet Island Estate (Photo Credit: The Knot) loading...

Bonnet Island Estate

2380 E Bay Ave, Manahawkin

The Bonnet Island Estate in Stafford Township is a modern and luxurious barn wedding venue. This is a plantation-style barn wedding venue (Calling all Scarlet O’Hara brides) that sits on its own island surrounded by water. Therefore, you know the pictures are going to be exquisite.

This is an all-inclusive barn wedding venue. The estate will handle the catering, but couples must provide their own flowers, entertainment and any other wedding staples and luxuries.

The bridal parlor is a perfect place for the bride and her bridesmaids to get their hair and makeup done. Spend the day in the parlor sipping champagne and getting pampered.

Don’t leave the guys out! The groom and his best men will get ready in a nautically inspired groom’s lounge overlooking the Boathouse Chapel.

The Boathouse Chapel has rustic barn doors that swing open allowing a gentle bay breeze to pamper guests.

Enjoy cocktails and tasty morsels on the veranda that overlooks the natural wildlife marshes.

The main reception will be in the Bonnet Island Estate’s ballroom which features 30-ft high cathedral ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, and seating for 250 guests.

The Farm at Glenwood Mountain

1801 County Rd 565, Sussex

The Farm at Glenwood Mountain in Vernon is a family-run estate nestled among the mountaintops and sits on 170 acres of wide-open pastures.

The farm features three beautiful venue locations to host guests:

The Herb Garden: Enjoy a cocktail hour or full three-course meal in the middle of this USDA-certified organic herb and vegetable raised beds, while overlooking the pastures and watching the sunset

The Pasture: This is a true farm-to-table wedding experience with amazing views of animals grazing in nearby fields and organic veggies growing in a 2-acre field.

The Barn: This old working dairy barn can be transformed into a beautiful, rustic wedding space with turn-of-the-century charm. The barn can accommodate up to 200 guests. It has 24-foot cathedral ceilings, with romantic lighting. Think about having the ceremony above the pastures in the old-growth apple orchard that overlooks the Appalachian Mountains.

The farm provides on-site catering, using all-natural, non-GMO, and organic ingredients grown and raised on the farm.

The venue offers event rentals to decorate the space, including tents and other equipment. A shuttle service is also available to ensure a low-stress and comfortable experience for guests.

Bishop Farmstead

17 Pemberton Road, Southampton NJ

Bishop Farmstead is a cozy, but spacious barn setting for a wedding. There are so many flowers, trees, plants and shrubbery that make the perfect backdrop for photos.

The venue’s big red barn is the jewel of the property. It has ample space to host a reception for up to 175 guests, with large vaulted ceilings, dark wood, exposed ceiling beams, and rustic charm. Along with a spacious-sized dance floor, guests will sit at long farm tables.

SEE ALSO: 12 Ways to Save Money At Your Wedding

Bishop Farmstead offers an exclusive full-service catering team to help you plan the perfect venue.

Old Village Farm (Photo Credit: Old Village Farm) Old Village Farm (Photo Credit: Old Village Farm) loading...

Old Village Farm

115 Old River Rd, Milford, NJ

This ranch-style 1750 farmhouse wedding venue situated across from the Delaware River is perfect for a country-themed wedding. Beautifully manicured gardens and plush greenery will make for perfect photos of your unforgettable day.

Old Village Farm is nestled on a 30-acre vegetable and fruit farm and can accommodate anywhere from 25 to 150 guests.

The venue features three event spaces to create the perfect indoor or outdoor wedding reception, with true rustic appeal.

Green Acres Horse Farm

574 New England Rd, Cape May, NJ

Green Acres Horse Farm is for the equestrian lover! Located in the heart of Higbee Beach Preserve, the horse farm features a private venue nestled on site for an outdoor event, like a wedding. The site has a cathedral-style steel arena. Bring your own venues to create the horse and farm wedding of your dreams.

Johnson Farm (Photo Credit: Christy Nicole Photography) Johnson's Locust Hall Farm (Photo Credit: Christy Nicole Photography) loading...

Johnson’s Locust Hall Farm

2691 Monmouth Rd, Jobstown

Johnson’s Locust Hall Farm on 325 acres, offers spectacular farm views and unique settings. The serene farmland and rolling pastures paint a beautiful backdrop for your wedding. The Barns accommodate intimate weddings of 50 guests or larger celebrations of 150 guests.

The staff will help you plan the perfect farm wedding of your dreams.

So, no matter what farm or barn venue you choose to say "I do," rest assure, it will be done with style, grace, and rustic charm.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.