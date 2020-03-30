Get the Latest Updates, a WPDH Prize Pack, and a Few Laughs

We are so glad you are joining us this week on The Boris and Robyn Show. It's been so weird around here for the past few weeks, and you are our connection to the outside world. So thank you very much.

We'll be here for you with the latest updates on the coronavirus with Bobby Welber and we're also going to let you know which Hudson Valley businesses are open and operating. We're also going have a little fun. We have a cool WPDH prize pack that you can win this week. Make sure you're listening at 7:45 for your chance to win it.

Plus, the latest traffic reports from Nancy Reamy, rock news, the stoner report, a whole bunch of guests including our Resident Veteran Commander Tom and attorney Jonna Spilbor (over the phone of course) and other things to make you smile and hopefully laugh. Remember, we're all in this together. Thank you so much for listening.

