How to Get a House with Habitat For Humanity in Hudson Valley, NY

Have you been looking for a house? Excuse me, a home? What steps have you taken? If money is no object, I am sure that you have had options to purchase a home, co-op, or condo. did you? Or is there not enough money that can be saved to get money to get a loan or a down payment?

If you don't have money, there is still a chance you can get a home. Yes, believe it or not, based on your income, there might be another way. Have you ever heard about Habitat for Humanity?

How can you be eligible for a Habitat For Humanity Home? What is the process?

Keep in mind that the approval process can take a few months, but here is a quick guideline as to what you will need before you can apply. The information that you will need to be prepared to show with your application include, proof of residence for the last year, you also need to be a US resident, you will need to be able to provide a small deposit, and be willing to work not only on your home, but also on others. Can you do that?

What will you need to include for your Habitat For Humanity home application?

When you submit your application you will need to have some significant info. You will need to show proof of income, including your tax returns, w-2's, birth certificate, photo ID, bank statements, as well as more additional documents. The first step in the process really does begin by meeting with a Family Service Manager.

Can you volunteer to help Habitat For Humanity without getting a home?

Yes, of course you can. The best place to begin is with your local Habitat For Humanity office. Another option, to help out, is by purchasing items from the local Rehab Restore stores too.

