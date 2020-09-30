Get a Homemade Italian Dinner and Help a Vet for Only $10

Boy do I ever have a deal for you. It involves delicious homemade Italian food and veterans. There's nothing quite as good as homemade Italian food, and there is nobody as important as our United States Veterans. So, what's the connection between the two? I'm going to let you know how you can get your hands on a homemade Italian meal for only $10 and you'll be helping veterans while you're at it.

This Friday, Oct. 2, from the VFW Post 170 at 1 Violet Avenue in Poughkeepsie is hosting a Drive-Thru Italian Dinner from 4PM - 6PM. Get all your favorite choices of homemade lasagna, baked ziti, meatballs, green salad, garlic bread, dessert and more, and all for only $10 per meal. All proceeds go to the VFW.

You can pick up dinner for the whole family, and you can also pay forward a meal to a local veteran, since the VFW Post 170 will be delivering 25 of these delicious meals to the veterans at Liberty Station, which is the temporary shelter for veterans in Poughkeepsie.

It's all safe too. You don't even have to leave the comfort and safety of your car. Nobody wants to have to cook on a Friday night, and lets face it, it would take hours and hours to make that much Italian food, even if it's only for your family. So, why not take a break from cooking and grab a few tasty meals from the VFW and help the most important population.. our veterans. If you want more information about this Friday's Drive-Thru Italian Dinner, check out the VFW Post 170's facebook page.