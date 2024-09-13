After Over 75 Years, Hudson Valley Butcher Shop Says Farewell

One of the few places to find locally butchered and smoked meats in the Hudson Valley will be shutting its doors.

A family-run butcher shop that's been in business for generations is closing. Fans of German food were recently devastated to hear about the closing of the Gunk Haus in Highland, now a Hudson Valley German butcher known for its wursts has announced it's also shutting down.

Growing up in North Jersey, I took the German butcher for granted. Our town had three, each with its own specialties. I still remember the smell of the smoked meats and biting into one of the just-made knackwursts that were still warm, handed to me by the butcher as he was finishing up my mother's order.

Today, it's hard to find one of these locally-run butcher shops, let alone have three in your hometown. As supermarkets stock more specialty items and customers opt for new, healthier options, demand for local butchers selling German meats has all but evaporated.

German Butcher in Saugerties, New York Closing After 75 Years

Smokehouse of the Catskills announced on Thursday that it would be shutting its doors after the holiday season. Heidi and Mike Ferraro took over the business on Route 212 in Saugerties after it was sold by the Muellner family in 2001 after a half-century.

In an announcement to its customers, the Ferraros called the decision to close "exceedingly difficult".

Our decision to close comes after almost 25 years of long hours and being truly short of capable employees. The time has come, before we become cranky ol’ folks!

The Smokehouse of the Catskills will officially close on Sunday, December 29.

