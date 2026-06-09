Hudson Valley Flags Lowered, Local Landmark Lit This Week

Flags across New York were lowered this week and a Hudson Valley landmark will be specially lit by order of the Governor.

Over the past year, New Yorkers have seen flags lowered to honor presidents, first responders, military members and public servants. This week's tribute recognizes someone who spent decades fighting for New Yorkers.

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Why Flags Are Lowered in New York This Week

Governor Kathy Hochul directed flags on all state government buildings to be flown at half-staff on Tuesday, June 9 in honor of George Gresham, the former president of 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East.

Gresham passed away on May 8 at the age of 71 following a long illness. During his decades of leadership, he became one of the most influential labor advocates in New York, representing hundreds of thousands of healthcare workers and pushing for better pay, improved working conditions and expanded healthcare access.

Hochul called Gresham a "legendary labor leader" whose work strengthened the rights of healthcare workers across New York while also advocating for communities of color and social justice causes.

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History of Fighting for New Yorkers

Gresham's story began long before he became one of the state's most recognizable labor figures.

He started his career as a healthcare worker and rose through the ranks of 1199SEIU, eventually becoming president of the union. Under his leadership, the organization grew into one of the largest and most powerful healthcare unions in the country.

For many New Yorkers, particularly those working in hospitals, nursing homes and other healthcare settings, Gresham became a familiar voice during contract negotiations, labor disputes and major healthcare policy debates. His influence was especially visible during the COVID-19 pandemic, when healthcare workers found themselves on the front lines and labor organizations pushed for additional protections and resources.

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Hudson Valley Landmark to Be Lit in Gresham's Honor

Governor Hochul also ordered 14 state landmarks to be illuminated in purple on June 9 to honor Gresham's life and legacy. Purple has long been associated with the labor movement and is the signature color of 1199SEIU.

One of those landmarks is right here in the Hudson Valley. The Franklin D. Roosevelt Mid-Hudson Bridge in Poughkeepsie will glow purple alongside some of New York's most recognizable structures, including One World Trade Center, the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, Grand Central Terminal and Moynihan Train Hall.