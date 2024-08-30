Have You Checked Out Poughkeepsie’s Garden Street Farm Market?

New to Poughkeepsie this year, the popular farm market started up in April.

Who doesn't love farm markets? The Hudson Valley is full of great farm markets, and its something we're lucky to have an abundance of in the area. A newer market opened up earlier this year that has become a popular favorite in the Poughkeepsie, NY area.

Garden Street Farm Market in Poughkeepsie The Garden Street Farm Market located in Poughkeepsie is open every Sunday 10am-2pm rain or shine featuring many vendors, prepared foods, arts, etc. It was started back in April of this year by the owners of Canvas and Clothier , a micro department store featuring clothing and home goods that also includes a coffe shop located in a historic building on Garden Street in downtown Poughkeepsie.

Garden Street Farm Market Flyer from July 2024. Garden Street Farm Market Flyer from July 2024. loading...

“JezebelJeffrey (Jeffrey Ellison Capers)” is an area musician who has been participating since its beginning and will for the rest of the year with his Vintage Fixie bicycle shop business that rents, repairs and sells vintage bikes.

JezebelJeffrey (Jeffrey Ellison Capers) with Vintage Fixie at Garden Street Farm Market. Courtesy photo: Garden St Farm Market JezebelJeffrey (Jeffrey Ellison Capers) with Vintage Fixie at Garden Street Farm Market. Courtesy photo: Garden St Farm Market loading...

He tells us that in September some musical acts will be joining, and his band will likely be part of the lineup.

Jezebel Jeffrey via Facebook Jezebel Jeffrey via Facebook loading...

"it’s a really important farmers market for the area because it’s not just a farmers market and it’s not just a makers market, it’s everyone in the city of Poughkeepsie community coming together in the downtown area to bring some life and love to everyone with the special things they produce” Jeffrey says.

Garden St Farm Market Garden St Farm Market loading...

Garden St Farm Market Garden St Farm Market loading...

Get our free mobile app

Garden St Farm Market Garden St Farm Market loading...

Garden Street Farm Market is open Sundays through late October featuring dozens of local vendors. Make it a point to stop by and check it out out this weekend! Follow Garden Street Farm Market on Instagram for updates.

10 of the Best Pizzerias in Poughkeepsie According to Google February 9th is National Pizza Day! Just in time for the Super Bowl this weekend, here's a list of Poughkeepsie pizzerias that you need to celebrate with. Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh