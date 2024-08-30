Have You Checked Out Poughkeepsie’s Garden Street Farm Market?
New to Poughkeepsie this year, the popular farm market started up in April.
Who doesn't love farm markets? The Hudson Valley is full of great farm markets, and its something we're lucky to have an abundance of in the area. A newer market opened up earlier this year that has become a popular favorite in the Poughkeepsie, NY area.
Garden Street Farm Market in Poughkeepsie
"it’s a really important farmers market for the area because it’s not just a farmers market and it’s not just a makers market, it’s everyone in the city of Poughkeepsie community coming together in the downtown area to bring some life and love to everyone with the special things they produce” Jeffrey says.
Garden Street Farm Market is open Sundays through late October featuring dozens of local vendors. Make it a point to stop by and check it out out this weekend! Follow Garden Street Farm Market on Instagram for updates.
