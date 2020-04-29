Garbage Truck Takes Out Utility Pole in Ulster County

A garbage truck in Ulster County got itself in quite the pickle, as it took out a utility pole on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, at approximately 7:46 a.m., Saugerties Police responded to the Glasco Firehouse for reported property damage motor vehicle crash, garbage truck verses a utility pole.

Upon arrival, officers observed a County Waste garbage truck with a utility pole on top of the vehicle. The driver could not be extricated from the vehicle until Central Hudson arrived to render the pole and wires safe.

The operator of the garbage truck told officers he was driving through the parking lot and became distracted by a sound coming from the rear of the vehicle, and was not looking forward as he operated the garbage truck.

The driver crashed into the utility pole, shearing it at its base, causing the pole and wires to come down. The pole and wires ended up on top of the garbage truck.

A brief power disturbance occurred as a resulted of the collision. No injuries were reported by the driver, and the investigation indicated that the driver was not impaired.

The investigation is ongoing.

Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: