Middletown Record Store Owner Honored for 40 Years of Business

City of Middletown honors Stephen Keeler of Rock Fantasy at Common Council meeting.

With about $2500 cash and the blessing of his parents, Stephen Keeler, a lover of hard rock and heavy metal, opened his hard rock/heavy metal concert shop back in 1985. Rock Fantasy was the idea of Keeler, who wanted to open a shop that would be a place for heavy metal fans to get hard to find releases from band's like Metallica, Slayer, Venom, who weren't really main stream in 1985.

After years of doing the flea market circuit selling records, t-shirts, pins and such, a heatstroke would sideline Keeler and would eventually motivate him to open the physical store at 79 West Main St. Rock Fantasy Hard Rock and Heavy Metal Concert Shop would be successful at the location for many years, eventually moving next door to 75 West Main St. where the store would remain for nearly 20 years.

Fast forward to 2019: Rock Fantasy moves once again to a bigger location just around the block at 12 East Main St. in Middletown.

The Middletown, NY Common Council honored owner Stephen Keeler of Rock Fantasy this past Tuesday night as the popular record shop celebrates its 40th anniversary. The presented Stephen Keeler with a plaque honoring is commitment since opening the store in 1985, stating thar "Rock Fantasy has been more than a record store, its been home for music loves, pinball wizards, and generations of rock fans."

ROCK FANTASY: 40 YEARS OF MUSIC, MAYHEM & MIDDLETOWN

At Tuesday night's Common Council meeting, Mayor Joseph DeStefano, Council President J. Miguel Rodrigues, and the entire Common Council celebrated Rock Fantasy's 40th anniversary, presenting founder Stephen Keeler with a plaque honoring his incredible commitment to Middletown.

Rock Fantasy: More than a store — it’s a lifestyle.

Rock Fantasy 40th Anniversary Heavy Metal Music Festival

Rock Fantasy's 40th anniversary celebration will take place on Saturday, Nov. 1 at Clemson Bros. Brewery at 22 Cottage St. in Middletown featuring Sabbath Supertzars, Show No Mercy-Slayer Tribute, Sickbay, Jotunheim, Worlds Demise, Burn the Ships, Smokeborn Blasphemy. $20 At the door. 5pm first band, costumes welcomed will prizes for best costumes.

