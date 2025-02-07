How to Get a Free Coffee at Hudson Valley Starbucks on Monday

Mondays can be rough, especially the day after the big game. But, Starbucks has come up with a solution that may get you out of bed early.

The popular coffee chain has launched a new promotion that will allow customers to order a free coffee on Monday, February 10. In a message on its website, Starbucks says it understands that many people may decide to "go big" on Sunday, which will most likely lead to a very long Monday. To combat the fatigue, the company says that your post-game coffee is on them.

How to Redeem a Free Coffee at Starbucks in the Hudson Valley

The promotion kicks off Monday morning and is available to anyone who is a Starbucks Rewards member. If you're not a member, you can join for free by downloading the company's app and registering. Once you have an account, simply add the "Starbucks Monday" coupon when placing your order. If you're going to the counter or drive-thru you can just let them know you want to use the coupon and they'll take it off your account.

It's similar to the process of redeeming your free birthday beverage, which is only good for one day.

What's the Catch?

There really is no catch other than having to register as Starbucks Rewards member before the end of the day on Sunday. Unlike the free birthday beverage, this offer is only good for a free tall (12-ounce) hot or iced brewed coffee. That means frappes, lattes, macchiatos and other Italian-sounding concoctions aren't eligible. You can find all of the fine print on the company's website.

