Huge, Free Saturday Car Show Set For Newburgh, NY

The car show will be free to the public at Ice Time Sports Arena.

It's always cool to see so many great car shows throughout the Hudson Valley on a regular basis. For those who love checking out classic cars, we are very lucky here in the Hudson Valley. For as long as I can remember, one of the big car shows each year was the Goodguys Car Show held each year at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds in Rhinebeck, NY. Lots of memories of checking out that car show each year.

Ice Time Sports Complex is the Hudson Valley’s premiere ice skating and sports facility located in Newburgh, NY. It features two full sports rinks and a state-of-the-art hockey training system. Ice rink activities include ice hockey, roller hockey, public skating, learn to skate program, birthday parties, figure skating, and private lessons for all ages. Ice Time is also home to the Mid-Hudson Polar Bears travel hockey program featuring teams from ages 5-16+. The facility also has a Mid-Hudson Adult Hockey League and Roller Hockey.

I've been to Ice Time for some great events over the years including bike expo events with Orange County Choppers back in the day and it's always been a fun time.

Saturday Car Show at Ice Time Sports Arena

Ice Time Sports Arena is holding the Saturday Car Show at the arena at 21 Lakeside Rd. in Newburgh, NY on Saturday, Aug 12 at 9 am. The show is free to the public, with registration $20. There will be live music and awards given out at 3 pm. Cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome. Get more info and register here. WPDH and Townsquare Media will be on site at the Saturday Car Show from 9-11am.

