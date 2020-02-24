Free Pancakes Available Tuesday Throughout the Hudson Valley
Tuesday is International Pancake Day, and there are several locations throughout the Hudson Valley where you can pick up a free stack of flapjacks.
To celebrate everyone's love of pancakes, the International House of Pancakes is giving out free short stacks of buttermilk pancakes to everyone who stops by any of their locations starting at 7am on February 25. In exchange, IHOP is asking patrons to make a donation to the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Since 2006, the pancake holiday has raised over $20 million to help sick kids.
It's not too late to enjoy some free pancakes and help out the Children's Miracle Network. Here are some local IHOP restaurants that you can visit today:
- Poughkeepsie - 2250 South Road
- Newburgh - 44 Route 17K
- Middletown - 155 Dolson Avenue
- Monroe - 290 Larkin Drive
- Spring Valley - Spring Valley Marketplace
- West Nyack - Palisades Center
- Mohegan Lake - 1745 East Main Street
