Free Mini Comic Con at Newburgh Free Library

Are you into pop culture? Do you love comic books, graphic novels, anime, video games, toys, movies, television, and more? Then you might want to grab yourself a cool costume and make plans to be in Newburgh this Saturday for NFLXpo19. What is NFLXpo19?

NFLXpo19 is the Newburgh Free Library's free mini Comic Con this Saturday, June 15, from 12 noon to 4 pm at the library on 124 Grand Street in Newburgh. Comics, movies, comic books and all things pop culture. There will be exhibits, lots of vendors, a cosplay costume contest, a selfie photo booth, panel presentations and special guest appearances. And did I mention that it's free? It may not be New York City or San Diego, but it's a lot closer to home, and it's sure to be a pretty cool day that the whole family can enjoy.