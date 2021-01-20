Celebrate Black History Month With the Newburgh Free Library

February is just around the corner, believe it or not. Time sure flies when you're in the middle of a pandemic. February is not just another winter month, it's much more important than that.

February is Black History Month, and they will be celebrating all month at the Newburgh Free Library. The library has several events planned throughout the month, and they are all happening online, so you don’t even have to be worried about being exposed to covid. You can be part of it from the safety and comfort of your own home.

The library kicks off the celebration on Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 6PM with Collette V. Fournier Retrospective: Spirit of a People Four Decades of an Artist’s Photography which is an historic embodiment of four decades of Fournier’s photography archives. On Saturday, Feb. 6, there will be a free Zoom lecture called Beginning Genealogy Research for Families of Color with Genealogist and Historian Sandi Brewster-Walker. Learn tips on getting started to exploring your family’s history. On Monday, Feb. 8, at 6:30PM, the subject is Navigating the Workplace and Career as a Person of Color, a free Zoom presentation and discussion. On Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 6:30PM you can join in on the Diverse Voices Book Discussion group with SUNY New Paltz Professor Crystal Donkor, and on Wednesday, Feb. 24, it’s an Afrofuturist Poetry Workshop with Jo’Van O’Neal.

For more information about celebrating Black History Month at the Newburgh Free Library, and to register for any or all of the month’s presentations, check out the library’s facebook page or their website.