Adopt a Family in Need this Holiday Season

There is an old saying that it is better to give than to receive. There is definitely some truth to that. Even though getting presents is pretty cool, giving presents and getting to see the delight on a kids face, or even just knowing that you made a difference in someone’s life is the best feeling ever. So, how awesome would it be to know that you’re helping an entire family?

The Newburgh Free Library and the Newburgh Enlarged City School District are giving you the chance to adopt a family for the holidays. They are collecting donations to meet the needs of some local families in need of gift giving this holiday season. Donations are being collected curbside for three Newburgh Families. at the Newburgh Free Library on 124 Grand Street. Please call (845) 563-3600 when dropping off a donation and someone will come out and collect it.

Please donate new and unused items only, wrapped and ready to gift and labeled for either Family #1, Family #2 or Family #3. Family #1 includes a 5 year old girl size 8/9, L or size 2 shoe; a 3 year old boy size 4T, 8 toddlers’ shoe; and a 2 month old boy size 6-9 mos and size 2 infant shoe. Family #2 includes a 17 year old girl size 9/10 and size 11 shoe and size large shirts; and a 9 month old girl size 4T. Family #3 has a 13 year old boy size XL clothes; a 10 year old boy size L clothes; and an 8 year old girl size M clothes.

For more information about the Newburgh Free Library Adopt A Family gift collection, visit the facebook page.