Need to Relax? Try a Virtual Yoga Class

Let's take a few seconds to review the year. Coronavirus pandemic and all that comes with it, murder hornets, and now power outages all over the Hudson Valley. Who doesn't need a few minutes of relaxation these days? How about trying yoga from the safety and comfort of your home?

The Newburgh Free Library is hosting a virtual yoga class on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 6:30PM. Join Susan from Rae of Light Yoga Studio for a Zoom session of Gentle Yoga. This gentle yoga class is a slow-paced class that will incorporate basic yoga postures, while exploring combining breath with movement. This class is great for beginners, or those who wish to gain strength, balance and more flexibility. This class will be easy to follow, and will leave participants feeling invigorated and relaxed. Each class will end with a wonderful relaxation experience.

Registration is required and availability is limited. You can register here with a valid email address. For more information about the virtual gentle yoga class, check out the Newburgh Free Library facebook page.