Wendy's Frostys have been a fan favorite for over 50 years, and now the fast food giant is offering a special deal on the frozen dairy desserts at New York state locations. People reports that the company is bringing back a big promotion that will allow customers to get unlimited free Jr. Frostys for an entire year.

Of course, there is a little bit of a catch though.

Wendy's Locations In New York

Wendy's franchise locater says they currently have 231 restaurants in New York state.

See Also: Why In-N-Out Burger Will Probably Never Come to New York

The company has a number of Hudson Valley locations in Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, Fishkill, Monroe, Kingston, Wappingers Falls, Vails Gate, Chester, Middletown, Cortlandt Manor, Carmel, Nanuet, Monticello, and other restaurants in New York's lower Hudson Valley.

New York State Residents Can Get Free Wendy's Frostys For a Year

People reports that Wendy's Frosty Key Tag promotion is back, and now the $3 tag can get customers one free Jr. Frosty every visit for the entirety of the year.

Wendy's customer can purchase the Frosty Key Tag starting on Monday, December 9 through Saturday, Feb. 15. The deal starts once you have the tag, so the free Frostys be picked up as soon as December 9, and is redeemable all the way through December 31, 2025.

The offer is valid once per visit and will require a purchase at all New York state Wendy's locations and nationwide.

See Also: Court Ruling Could Finally Fix McDonald's McFlurry Machines in New York State

See Also: McDonald's McRib Returns Once Again Across New York State