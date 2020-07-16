Free Drive-Thru Rabies Clinic July 31 in Kingston

If you're a pet owner you probably are aware that you need to get your pet a rabies vaccine. Maybe you've been a little lax because of the coronavirus pandemic, or maybe your finances aren't allowing it right now. Here's some good news for you.

There will be a free drive-thru rabies clinic on July 31 from 11AM - 1PM at the Ulster County SPCA on Wiedy Road in Kingston, thanks to the Ulster County Department of Health. They will be offering free vaccinations for dogs, cats that are companion animals and ferrets.

This is a rabies clinic only and no other vaccines or treatments will be provided. There is no appointment is necessary. This is a first-come, first-serve vaccination clinic. This is a drive-thru event. When you arrive, you will be directed where to go, and must wait with your animal in your car. Dogs will be vaccinated at the vehicle and cats and ferrets will be taken into the clinic by staff for vaccination. All personnel will remain masked for everyone’s safety.

For more information about the Free Rabies Vaccination Clinic at the UCSPCA on July 31, visit the event facebook page or the UCSPCA website.

