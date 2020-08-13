Free Rabies Clinic Aug. 27 in Sullivan County

We've put off a lot of things during the coronavirus pandemic, but one thing you should never put off is taking care of your pet's health. And if cost is an issue, you'll be happy to know that there will be a free rabies clinic for Sullivan County residents on Aug. 27 from 4PM - 7PM at Hanofee Park on Sunset Lake Road in Liberty.

There are some rules you will have to follow. This is for Sullivan County residents only and you must show id. You must wear a mask at the clinic site. All animals must be registered and you will need to make an appointment ahead of time. You must follow social distancing guidelines and remain at least six feet apart. All pets must be at least three months old and in a carrier or on a leash.

For more information and to make an appointment, call Sullivan County Public Health Services at (845) 292-5910 or visit the Sullivan County SPCA facebook page.