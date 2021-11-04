Free Concert at The Bardavon in Poughkeepsie

They say that nothing is free. Well, I’m not sure who “they” are, but sometimes they’re wrong. Some things are actually free, and one of those things is coming up on Friday, Nov. 12 from 7PM - 9PM at The Bardavon 1869 Opera House in Poughkeepsie.

It’s a free community 45 piece band concert performance by The United States Air Force Heritage Band of America at the Bardavon. But hurry, you’ll want to get your free tickets now while you still can. Once they’re gone, they’re gone. The USAF Heritage Band of America is a Virginia based touring band with tens of thousands of fans throughout the country. They’ve earned international critical acclaim and received many honors over the years.

And if you’ve never been to a show at The Bardavon 1869 Opera House in Poughkeepsie, this would be a great time to check it out. The Bardavon is one of the most beautiful and historic venues in the Hudson Valley, and they’ve had some great performers on their stage including Bob Dylan, Ray Davies from The Kinks, Al Pacino, Gregg Allman, B.B. King, Patti Smith, Lucinda Williams, Todd Rundgren, Joe Jackson, Graham Nash and David Crosby. And that’s just a small list of the hundreds of talented musicians, actors and speakers who have graced the Bardavon's stage.

For more information about the free concert, The Bardavon, how to become a member of The Bardavon, and future shows, visit the Bardavon/UPAC website. To find out more about USAF Heritage Band of America, check out their website.

