Tesla Guitarist Set to Rock Daryl’s House Club in Pawling

Frank Hannon performing this week at popular Pawling, NY venue.

Celebrated rocker Frank Hannon is best known as the co-founder and lead guitarist of the hard rock band Tesla. His career spans more than four decades, during which he has become known for his soulful, melodic guitar work and songwriting across genres like hard rock, heavy metal, blues, and acoustic styles.

Tesla formed out of Sacramento, California in 1981. The hard rock/metal outfit released their first album Mechanical Resonance in 1986 which featured hits like "Modern Day Cowboy" and "Little Suzi". The band toured with bands like David Lee Roth, Alice Cooper, Def Leppard, and Poison. Tesla released their second album in 1989. The Great Radio Controversy produced the hit power ballad "Love Song". In 1990, the band released the live album Five Man Acoustical Jam and had a hit with their cover of "Signs" (A 1971 hit for Five Man Electrical Band).

Tesla's third studio album Psychotic Supper was released in 1991, and their fourth studio album Bust a Nut in 1994 before going on hiatus. The band reunited in 2000 and have continued on ever since, releasing many other albums.

Solo and Side Projects

After Tesla disbanded in 1996, Hannon formed Moon Dog Mane , releasing one album (Turn It Up, 1998) before reforming Tesla in 2000. He also pursued a solo career, releasing albums like Guitarz from Marz (2005), Gypsy Highway (2010), World Peace, and the From One Place to Another series.

Recent Work – Reflections

In summer 2025, Hannon released Reflections, an all-guitar instrumental album recorded using only his cellphone. It includes evocative tracks like "Walk in the Rain," "Our Father’s Love," and "Joy and Pain". He created this project amid personal loss and hardship—especially following the passing of his father‑in‑law, guitarist Dickey Betts—and found solace through emotionally driven guitar playing.

Tigman with Frank Hannon at The Chance in Poughkeepsie some years back. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives Tigman with Frank Hannon at The Chance in Poughkeepsie some years back. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives loading...

Get our free mobile app

Frank Hannon performing this Wednesday night at Daryl's House Club

Tesla lead guitarist Frank Hannon touring in support of his new release Reflections will perform this Wednesday night, Sept. 10 at Daryl's House Club at 130 Rt. 22 in Pawling, NY at 7pm. Tickets and info available here.

6 Bands Who Are Wrongly Labeled Hair Metal History lumps all of these bands in with hair metal because, well, it makes thing a lot easier when talking about this era!

See which bands wrongly get branded hair metal below. Gallery Credit: Sydney Taylor