What’s With the One Circle K in the Hudson Valley?

There's only one of these convenience stores in the area, that have always been a thing down south.

Circle K is a chain of convenience stores that is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, and owned by Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc., based in Laval, Quebec, Canada. Founded in 1951 in El Paso, Texas, the company filed for bankruptcy protection in 1990 and went through several owners, before being acquired by Alimentation Couche-Tard in 2003. As of February 2020, Circle K has 9,799 stores in North America, 2,697 stores in Europe, and an additional 2,380 stores operating under franchise agreements worldwide.

Before the worldwide franchise agreements went into effect, I guess I always associated Circle K with the south, remembering always seeing them, particularly in Florida while on vacation as a kid. I remember being puzzled back 5 years ago, back in 2018, when I spotted a popular Mobil gas station had all of a sudden become a Circle K.

Only 2 Circle K Stores in New York, One in Dutchess County

The only Circle K in the Hudson Valley area happens to be the Circle K/Mobil station at 298 Titusville Rd in Poughkeepsie, NY. The one that I was surprised to see for the first time 5 years ago. Apparently, its also one of only two in the entire state of New York. The other one being in Hicksville (Long Island).

Circle K reportedly has stores in 48 states all over the U.S. these days with the exceptions being Nebraska and Utah. Since the 1980s, Circle K has been the largest chain of company-owned and operated (non-franchised) convenience stores in the United States. With 7,230 stores overall in the United States, Circle K is second to 7-Eleven''s 9,348 stores (as of July 2019). As of February 2020, there are more than 14,800 stores with the Circle K brand worldwide.

Why we only have one store in the Hudson Valley and two in all of New York remains unknown, but perhaps we'll see more popping up in the area in the future.

