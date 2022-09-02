Former Journey Singer Performing in Chatham, NY This Weekend

Former Journey frontman Steve Augeri is scheduled to perform this Sunday, Sept. 5 at Columbia County Fair in Chatham, NY.

Steve Augeri was the first of three singers to replace Steve Perry in Journey. He performed with the iconic rock band from 1998-2006. Augeri received a call from Journey members Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain in 1997 to audition to front the band.

In 1998, he was announced as the new official singer for Journey as a replacement for Steve Perry. He appeared on the Armageddon movie soundtrack with Journey on the song "Remember Me" and recorded with the band on the albums Arrival (2001), Red 13 (EP- 2002) and Generations (2005). He would leave the band in 2006 due to recurring vocal problems.

A Little About Columbia County Fair

The Columbia County Fair is one of the oldest continuing New York State Fairs, dating back to 1841. The Columbia County Agricultural Society, Inc. is a non-profit organization that promotes all aspects of agriculture, horticulture, arts and crafts for all age groups through educational instruction displays and competitions. This year's Columbia County Fair runs Aug. 31 through Sept. 5 at the Columbia County Fairgrounds in Chatham, NY.

I got to see Steve Augeri and his band perform at the Ulster County Fair in New Paltz back in 2018 and it was a full Journey hits show.

Also had a chance to meet Steve Augeri after the show in New Paltz back in 2018.

Steve Augeri will be performing all the Journey hits this Sunday when he plays the 181st Columbia County Fair this Sunday, Sept. 4 at 7 pm. The show is free with paid admission to the fair. Get more info here.