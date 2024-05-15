New Movie Theater/Bar and Arcade Coming to Hudson Valley

Story Screen Cinema will feature a 3-screen theater, arcade, bar and restaurant.

Story Screen was started by Mike Burdge back in 2014 as a way to share his love of movies through pop-up film screenings and interactive movie-themed events, partnering with local businesses throughout the city of Beacon, NY, and the Hudson Valley. Eventually Story Screen settled in at the Beacon Movie Theater, keeping it going through COVID and helping build a drive-in.

Mike was responsible for bringing new, fun events to the theater along with quality film programming, and along with his staff, brought in a loyal following. In February 2023, Mike parted ways with his business partners at the theater in Beacon and returned to showcasing pop-up film screenings and fun movie-themed events throughout the area, while continuing to look for a new brick-and-mortar location. Mike and his partner Diana DiMuro recently purchased a 3-screen independent movie theater in Hudson, NY that will soon be home to Story Screen Cinema.

Story Screen Cinema Coming Soon to Hudson, NY

Mike and Diana are busy getting the new space ready that will feature a wide variety of programming including new and old movies, first-run, second-run, independent, foreign films, and old favorites. The space will also include a small bar and full kitchen with great food and drink, plus an arcade with retro games and pinball machines. They do need your help though, and this is where you, the movie lover and supporter come in.

The couple have organized a fundraiser through GoFundMe, and contributions will help support the business with startup costs and working capital including helping purchase inventory for concessions, the bar and kitchen, and making cosmetic renovations to the current space, paying fees for licensing movies, and getting the arcade games and pinball machines for the arcade. Check out the GoFundMe here for more info.

