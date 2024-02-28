Toyota has announced they are recalling thousands of their pickup trucks, due to an increased risk of crash. The move comes shortly after Toyota Motors had announced they planned on producing around 10.3 million vehicles globally, according to Reuters.

The company continues to be one of New York's, and the country's, top selling automotive brands. Toyota Motor North America reported in January, that they sold 2,248,477 vehicles in 2023, marking an increase of 7% on a daily selling rate basis compared to 2022.

PowerNation TV reports that the Toyota RAV4 was, in fact, the most popular vehicle in all of New York state in 2023.

Toyota Recalling Over 300K Trucks

ABC News is reporting that automotive giant Toyota announced Tuesday that they are recalling 381,000 Tacoma midsize pickup trucks due to a defect.

Toyota said in a statement that "welding debris left on the ends of the axles can cause some nuts to loosen over time and eventually fall off." Over time, the issue could cause the entire part to separate from the axle, which could increase the risk of a crash.

ABC reports that Toyota has not said whether ot not the problem lead to any crashes.

The recall covers some trucks from the 2022 and 2023 model years, according to the report. ABC says that affected vehicle owners will be notified by mail in late April.

Ford Issues Major Recall

The Associated Press says that Ford is recalling nearly 1.9 million Explorer SUVs across New York state and the rest of the U.S., covering models made from 2011 through 2019.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents that a trim piece could fly off, increasing the crash risk to other drivers nearby. The Administration says that "clips holding the trim that covers the roof supports close to the windshield can come loose."

Ford said in a statement that it expects only 5% of the recalled Explorers to be affected by the problem.

The AP reports that owners will be notified starting March 13.