Allegiant Announces Flights Under $50 Out of Stewart

Ok, it looks like Allegiant has not given up. They are going to make sure that they do everything in their power to try to get you on a plane this summer. Ok, at least sometime in July. Does the thought of you spending more time inside have you thinking about taking a summer vacation? Or have you completely written off that you will be doing anything fun and amusing in 2020? If you want to hold on to the belief that 'things' will be back to some sort of normal by the beginning of July, then you might want to go ahead and book some airfares now.

Allegiant Airlines (not apparently daunted by Covid-19) has announced a round of their fare deals, which include airfare from Stewart/Newburgh to four cities (three in Florida, one in South Carolina) in the $48-$56 range (each way).

Interested in hotel and airfare? Allegiant also has a few new vacation packages, (use this link and then click on the 'Vacation Deals' tab to see those offers) also with airfare and hotel options out of Stewart Newburgh. The discounts, this time around include travel to the following cities, the dates that are shown below are for travel in July of 2020: Keep in mind, for the Orlando/Sanford fares, at the time of this writing, there has not yet been a date as to when the theme parks are going to reopen. You could get these fares, get to Florida and not have anything open. Just keep that in mind.

Orlando/Sanford, FL, from $45 each way (this fare is about $20 less than the last time we shared fares with you on 4/27/2020)

Fort Meyers/Punta Gorda, FL from $56, each way (same as last month)

Tampa/St Pete FL, from $54 each way (same as last month)

Myrtle Beach, SC from $48 each way (same as last month)

Which one of these locations would you like to go to and what would you like to do when you get there? Is your favorite vacation where you get to take in the sites? How about heading to the beach? Or is your best vacation one that involves a Florida theme park? Are you a golfer who likes to golf in Hilton Head? What is your dream vacation?

Where would you like Allegiant to fly to from Stewart that they already have service to in other parts of the US? For example, there are parts of the US where Allegiant will fly to New Orleans or Las Vegas. Would you like to be able to get on a plane in Newburgh and fly directly to Las Vegas without having to change planes? Where would you like Allegiant to fly?

Looking to find more destinations that Allegiant has deals for? They also fly out of Albany $29-$45 and Newark.$35-$43.



