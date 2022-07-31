Need Job? Frontier To Train Pilots To Fly At Newburgh, NY Airport

Have you been thinking about not only just looking for a new job, but also a new career? The pandemic really has everyone re-thinking about the difference about just working for a paycheck and working at a job that you love.

There is a pilot shortage across the United States and while there are many places that you can go to get a pilots license, there is a Hudson Valley based airline that is really incentivizing you getting your pilots license and going to work for them.

Is there really an airline that will pay you to learn how to become a pilot?

Yes, there are actually several that will go to great lengths to get you to be a pilot. One of the ones that has a 'fast-track' programs also has a 'hub' at Stewart Airport in Newburgh, NY. Allegedly, Frontier is hoping to get 35 students per month to be in this program.

Is there a catch with this Frontier learn to be a pilot program?

Well, there are definite steps that you have to go through before Frontier is just going to start handing you money. The program is in conjunction with ATP Flightschool, which means that you would have to relocate for the schooling and training. Is the cost of the program straight up free? No, there are student loans and financing that you can apply for before starting the 7-month quick start program.

Are you guaranteed a job with Frontier or any other airline after you complete your training and get your certifications?

Of course not, but according to the ATP website, there will be many opportunities to interview with the folks from Frontier and other airlines once you get your training and your flying hours.

Do pilot jobs rank among some of the highest in New York State? Here are the top paying gigs:

