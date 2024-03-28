Discover The Extraterrestrial: UFO Open Forum In Hudson Valley

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Event will give area UFO enthusiasts the opportunity to hear and share stories.

For over a century, the Hudson Valley has been a hotbed for UFO activity with residents reporting sightings along with strange paranormal experiences and even encounters with extraterrestrials. Are UFOs real?

A free UFO Open Forum event is being promoted on Facebook that will feature speaker Thomm Quackenbush, a writer, educator, and Hudson Valley native who's written a number of books, including the Night's Dream series, which blends contemporary fantasy, modern myth, and his paranormal and occult research. He has also written a novel about the Pine Bush UFO phenomena, Artificial Gods, and a collection of travel essays about ghosts, UFOs, Bigfoots, and a murder house.

UFO Open Forum Red Hook, NY Details

The UFO Open Forum takes place this Saturday, March 30 at 2pm at Jordan Homestead Barn Taproom (located at Greig Farm in Red Hook, NY). There will be food available by Luna's Cocina along with beer, wine, & cocktails.If you have always wanted to get together with likeminded individuals to hear stories about the UFO phenomenon, or maybe you have had experiences with UFOs that you would like to share, this is a great opportunity. Gert more info at the Facebook event page here.

Jordan Homestead Farm Taproom had their grand opening back in December 2023. The brewery family and dog friendly, and they serve up beer cocktails, wine and cider at 229 Pitcher Ln in Red Hook, NY. Check out their Facebook page here.

