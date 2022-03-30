In just a few months there will be an airline, with direct flights to Iceland from Stewart Airport in Newburgh, New York.

Have you thought about it? Heading to Iceland on a 'quick 5-hour flight' at a seemingly great price? I have. The moment there is a 'too good to be true' airfare, I will be on a plane.

Who is this carrier and when will they start flying from Newburgh, NY?

You might not have heard of the airline Play, as they are just over a year old. They are based out of Reykjavik, Iceland, and service many locations from there including Amsterdam, Spain, and other European locations. When will they begin flying from Stewart is June 6, 2022.

So you have your ticket to Reykjavik? Where should you go?

There are a few places you should try to make sure you visit on a trip to Iceland. Hopefully, you will be there during the famed 'Northern Lights' but something everyone has told me is a 'must do' is to visit "The Blue Lagoon" which is the most popular spa. Yes, there are other 'spas' that you can visit, but this is the most famous one.

The next stop on your Iceland tour, should include what?

In addition to one of the spas, you should visit one of the many waterfalls, lagoons, and fjords. Yes, you can plan all of these things in advance if you are on a package tour, but if you are 'winging it' you can get information and help to book these trips at the hotel.

What else should be on the list of things to do in Iceland?

Depending on the time of year, hiking, snowboarding and even just driving around the countryside are all great options for 'things-to-do' when visiting Iceland. How about going for a few days on your first visit so you can know what to do on your return trip? Have fun, enjoy.

