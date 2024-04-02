Burger King Giving Out Free Whoppers On Solar Eclipse Day

Here's how to get your free Whopper in the Hudson Valley.

Burger King is getting ready to celebrate the upcoming solar eclipse, the rare celestial event that that will be passing over Northa America on April 8. The next one won't occur for another 20 years.

The Hudson Valley has been buzzing over the upcoming solar eclipse, enough so that even solar eclipse glasses are being distributed in Poughkeepsie this week. There are a lot of Burger King locations all over the Hudson Valley area, and many hungry fans will be wanting to get their hands on a free Whopper during this special promotion.

Although the Hudson Valley isn't in the direct path for totality, it will still be an amazing event as the moon will block about 95% of the sun. And even though the event will last maybe 4 minutes, the free Whoppers at Burger King will last all day and beyond.

How Do You Get a Free Whopper on April 8?

People reports that the exclusive offer is for Royal Perk members who text ECLIPSE to 251251. Fans can then redeem the buy-one-get-one offer by ordering on the app and online at BK.com on April 8. Not a BK Royal Perk member? No worries. You can still sign up and join by downloading the app to be eligible for the deal.The Whopper is Burger King's signature sandwich consisting of a quarter-pound, flame-grilled patty with tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, white onions, mayonnaise and ketchup on a toasted sesame seed bun. The solar eclipse BOGO offer will be available through April 15 at participating Burger King locations across the country.

According to 2023 numbers, New York state has 342 Burger King locations statewide. New York state is 4th in the U.S. for total number of Burger King locations. There are approximately 20 Burger King locations throughout the Hudson Valley area.

