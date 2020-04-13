Food Bank of the Hudson Valley Looking for Volunteers

While it's true that we are all supposed to be home doing our part to flatten the curve, there are still essential jobs that need to be done. And that includes some essential volunteer jobs.

The Food Bank of the Hudson Valley is currently looking for volunteers to sort and box donated food for our neighbors right here in the Hudson Valley. Volunteer shifts are available 5 days a week at their headquarters in Cornwall-on-Hudson. The Food Bank is taking careful precautions to protect their workers and volunteers. They have reduced the number of workers per shift, set up work spaces that are at least 6 feet apart, make sure everyone uses sanitizer and gloves, and make sure the work stations are wiped down and disinfected.

If you're healthy and you would like to volunteer and help fight hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley website or facebook page.

