Is the Flat Earth Movement Very Active in New York State?

Does the state of New York like conspiracies? Perhaps more than you may think.

You don't have to look far on the internet for theories and conspiracies over some of the strangest things imaginable. Some of the variety of wacky theories espoused online could be considered alarming to downright comical.

One would think that the belief that the Earth was flat was something only found way back in the very early centuries? Or maybe that belief is still alive and well to this day?

Modern Flat Earth Societies

However, the Flat Earth movement began to pick up steam again in the 19th and 20th centuries, and has somehow flourished into the 21st century through the internet and social media. The modern pseudoscience attempts to refute over two thousand years of scientific consensus, stating that the Earth is not spherical, but flat.

Even some celebrities and athletes have taken to the archaic conception in recent years. So, where are all the Flat Earthers across New York and the rest of the United States?

Does New York Have a lot of Flat Earthers Living Here?

The website Bet Kentucky analyzed the numbers using Google Keyword Tool, which was utilized to reveal which states are searching for the flat earth conspiracy online, using terms such as ‘flat earth’, ‘flat earthers’, and ‘the earth is flat’ throughout the last 12 months.

This data was then ranked based on population across the country. According to the findings, In New York, the data found 437,040 searches over the last 12 months, with the data showing 224 out of 10,000 residents searching for terms around "flat earth".

That puts New York 35th overall. Alaska was 1st, followed by Colorado ,and Wyoming. New Jersey actually ranked last, though they’ve still made 165,120 searches over the last 12 months, equating to 178.4 per 10,000 people.