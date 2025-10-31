New York Orders Flags to be Flown at Half-Staff on Halloween

Flags throughout New York State will be flying at half-staff this Halloween, but it has nothing to do with the holiday.

While kids will be out trick-or-treating and pumpkins will glow on porches, October 31 will also serve as a day of solemn remembrance across New York State.

Why Are Flags Flown at Half-Staff?

Lowering the flag isn’t something done lightly. While individual municipalities have control over how their flags are displayed, most follow the lead of the state or federal government. In New York, there are only four permanent days each year when flags are ordered to be lowered: Memorial Day, Pearl Harbor Day, Peace Officers Memorial Day, and September 11, known as Patriot Day. Other times, it happens when a town, state or federal government pauses to honor a life of service or recognize a moment of mourning.

Why Flags Are Being Lowered on Halloween This Year

This week, Governor Kathy Hochul directed all flags on state buildings to be flown at half-staff on Friday, October 31, in honor of retired New York State Police Zone Sergeant Steven W. Greene.

Sergeant Greene passed away on October 24 from an illness connected to his work in and around the World Trade Center site following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. He was among the many who stepped forward in the aftermath of that tragedy, putting others before himself.

Governor Hochul said Greene “stood in service to others during a time of profound need for our State,” and called his courage and commitment an example of lasting impact.

Greene retired from the New York State Police in 2002 after 20 years of dedicated service. He is survived by his wife, Nancy, and his sons, Robert and Daniel.

So while Halloween will bring costumes and candy, the flags flying low across New York will be a somber remembrance of something much more serious.