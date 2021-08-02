After over 30 years of service, a Hudson Valley landmark is switching hands.

In Dutchess County, if you were looking for an elegant night out and delicious steak and seafood options you were probably heading to Hudson's Ribs & Fish in Fishkill.

The Fishkill steakhouse, known for its delectable pop-overs, announced that they are selling the restaurant over the weekend.

In a statement shared on Facebook, Regina and Sam Bei of Hudson's Ribs & Fish wrote:

32 years ago, YES 32 years ago, we opened Hudson's Ribs & Fish. We had a vision to open a premier steak & seafood destination in the Hudson Valley. We can proudly say 32 years later here we are!!! We would like to share with all of you that we have made the sentimental decision to sell our restaurant.

The Bei family went on to thank their guest over the years who "created the energy, support and excitement" behind Hudson's Ribs & Fish. They also thanked general manager Edward Bogdan, who has been part of Hudson's family for 27 years, and chef Alfredo Rios.

They explained further stating:

We will be narrowing our focus to our riverfront location in Cold Spring - Hudson House River Inn. If you have never visited we invite you to. You will not be disappointed. We are open for lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch.

While it's terribly sad to see the Bei family close-up shop in Fishkill, there is some good news. It looks like the name Hudson's Ribs & Fish is staying in Fishkill. They share:

We are excited to say that we are passing on the torch to a pretty exciting team who would like to continue the legacy of Hudson's Ribs & Fish. They intend on carrying on the legacy in keeping the name that is now a Hudson Valley landmark. We are also proud to say they have also hired our team, so you should see a lot of familiar faces. They are a fabulous group and we are pretty excited to see what they have in store. We support them and wish them nothing but the best.

Hudson's Ribs & Fish will be closed Monday (8/2) and Tuesday (8/3) as they "regroup" and prepare for the new owners.

