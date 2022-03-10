Fishkill Landmark Renovations Add New Bar and Lounge

A landmark Fishkill restaurant is adding a new touch to its blueprint.

Back in August of 2021, we learned that the original owners of the uber-popular Hudson Rib & Fish in Fishkill were saying goodbye. Owners Regina and Sam Bei wrote on Facebook:

32 years ago, YES 32 years ago, we opened Hudson's Ribs & Fish. We had a vision to open a premier steak & seafood destination in the Hudson Valley. We can proudly say 32 years later here we are!!! We would like to share with all of you that we have made the sentimental decision to sell our restaurant.

The couple made plans to focus on their other restaurant property called Hudson House River Inn in Cold Spring.

Hudson Ribs & Fish's New Look

Since transferring over to new ownership, Hudson's Ribs & Fish has been undergoing renovations. The name and legacy of Hudson's Ribs & Fish will stay, things will look a little different.

The new owners took to Facebook to share that renovations are almost complete and there will be a surprising new addition. Hudson's Ribs & Fish will now also be the home of barVino Fishkill. They write:

Dear Friends, neighbors, and customers. We are happy to let you know that the renovations are almost done and your new favorite Bar & Lounge is openning soon! Follow us on facebook @barvinofishkill or instagram @barvino2022 for updates. Cheers .

In the comment section, one patron asked "Is Hudson's changing into this new place?" New ownership put that idea to rest quickly, and responded:

The old Private Party Room is changing to this new place, the restaurant will still be there.

Hudson's Ribs & Fish is open for business, but there is no official date yet for the opening of barVino.

