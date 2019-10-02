First Peek at Hudson Valley’s New Rooftop Brewery Opening Soon

A gamechanger for the Hudson Valley's brewing scene is almost ready to open.

The City of Poughkeepsie bar scene is looking up - literally. A new brewery is under construction on Main Street with one of the most spectacular views in the Hudson Valley.

I was lucky enough to be granted a VIP tour of Zeus Brewing Company this week. Head Brewer, Amit Ram, showed me the new taproom, which is currently under construction and told me a little about what customers can expect when the brewery opens next month.

A. Boris

The space is part of a massive new building that includes Queen City Lofts. The low-cost artist housing and retail space is being built on Main Street just a few blocks up from the River. Zeus Brewing will take over the bottom floor of one section of the new complex, as well as the rooftop.

A. Boris

The taproom on the bottom floor features a massive room with high ceilings, some outdoor patio space on Main Street and a long bar that will serve up several of the brewery's fresh beers. Ram has over a decade of brewing experience, with an impressive resume that includes a stint at Newburgh Brewing Company and, most recently, head brewer for Peekskill Brewery.

A. Boris

Ram said that the first test batch of beer is currently fermenting in the new brewing equipment and production will ramp up quickly, as soon as construction on the taproom gets into the final stages.

Next to the open brewery is a kitchen that will serve a full menu of food. Ram says that the offerings won't be your usual, heavy brewery food. Instead, Zeus Brewing will use fresh ingredients and offer lighter dishes like pizzas made in their newly installed brick oven.

A. Boris

But the crown jewel of Zeus Brewing Company isn't on the main floor. A short elevator ride to the top of the building brings guests to what will most likely become the most popular spot in the City; the brewery's spectacular rooftop bar. Unlike anything else in the City of Poughkeepsie, the new brewery will offer customers a truly breathtaking view of the Mid Hudson Bridge and the river.

It's hard to do the view justice with a photograph, but trust me when I say this may be one of the most Instagram-worthy places to post pictures of you and your friends drinking a beer anywhere in the Hudson Valley.

A. Boris

Ram says that if all goes according to plan the brewery should open in a month or so. You can bet that we'll be back before the opening day to sample some of their new beers and give you a construction update.

