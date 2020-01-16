First Images Released From HBO Series Filmed in Hudson Valley

A six-part limited series filmed in the Hudson Valley is finally headed for HBO.

This week, official photos were released ahead of the premiere of I Know This Much Is True. The series follows twin brothers, Dominick and Thomas Birdsey, at different stages in their lives, beginning in their present with both brothers approaching middle-age, filled in with Dominick’s flashbacks to their young adulthood.

HBO/Atsushi Nishijima HBO/Atsushi Nishijima loading...

The role of both brothers were played by Marc Ruffalo, who also serves as executive producer of the series. In a photo just released from episode six, we get our first look at Ruffalo performing both roles on screen at the same time.

HBO/Atsushi Nishijima HBO/Atsushi Nishijima loading...

>Other photos of the production show co-stars Rosie O'Donnell, Juliette Lewis, Melissa Leo and Archie Panjabi in their on-screen roles.

HBO/Atsushi Nishijima HBO/Atsushi Nishijima loading...

Filmed throughout the Hudson Valley during the summer of 2019, the series is expected to showcase the region, using many local landmarks and businesses as scenery. Some local stores were transformed to reflect the different time periods that are seen throughout the series.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

HBO has announced that I Know This Much Is True will premiere this April.

HBO/Atsushi Nishijima HBO/Atsushi Nishijima loading...

The limited series will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners’ streaming platforms.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: