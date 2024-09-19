Popular Hudson Valley Furniture Store In Need Of Help After Fire

A custom furniture shop that has done work for many high profile celebrities is looking to rebuild after a fire devasted the shop.

Authentic Antique Lumber located in Goshen, NY offers reclaimed lumber, reclaimed table tops, flooring, live-edge slabs, and more. They also build custom furniture to spec. All with 100+ year old wood. The business has impressive 5 star reviews on Google and their celebrity client list according to their website includes a long list of big names including Robert DeNiro, Keith Richards, Christie Brinkley, Eddie Murphy, Susan Sarandon, David Blaine and Yoko Ono.

Authentic Antique Lumber, LLC Facebook Authentic Antique Lumber, LLC Facebook loading...

Owner Sal Mastropolo took to social media to explain the situation regarding a recent fire that devastated Authentic Antique Lumber, noting that the insurance doesn't cover the rebuilding of the structure or the cost of demoltion and that he started a GoFundMe to help rebuild and keep the business going.

Hi everyone, some of you may or may not know me, I am the owner of Authentic Antique Lumber, LLC, We recently had a fire that destroyed our sanding and epoxy building. Unfortunately, while we have insurance, it won’t cover rebuilding the structure or the cost of demolition. I started a GoFundMe to help us rebuild and keep our business going. We have orders to fill and half of our workspace has been destroyed. Any support, whether it’s a donation or just sharing the link, would really mean the world to me and all of us. Hopefully I’ll find a way to send love back to everyone who helps, even if it’s an engraved coaster or cutting board, or a piece of wood to start your DIY project. Thank you

attachment-Authentic Antique Lumber Fire Posting loading...

The GoFundMe can be seen here. So far nearly $4,000 has been raised at the time this article is being written, with the campaign with the hoping to me a goal of $60,000. One person who donated commented, "Sorry for your hard times... Always had a great experience with your store. Hope you're back up and running soon."

The fire reportedly tore through the sanding and epoxy building of Authentic Antique Lumber, LLC, leaving it destroyed. They lost everything that was in the shop Mastropolo says, from tools, equipment, customer projects, and the entire space where they do much of the work. A vehicle was also destroyed.

