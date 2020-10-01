Find the Best Halloween Goodies All in One Place

Finally some good news to tell you about. Halloween will not be cancelled in New York State. But that doesn't mean we shouldn't be careful. Is there some way we can get ready for the holiday and celebrate without feeling scared about coronavirus exposure? What if I told you there is a safe and socially distanced Halloween Craft Fair and Flea Market for the whole family coming up right here in the Hudson Valley? Well, there is, so mark your calendar for Oct. 25.

It's the 4th annual Spooktacular Halloween Craft Fair and Flea Market on Sunday, Oct. 25 from 11AM - 5PM at the Homewood Suites by Hilton at the Newburgh-Stewart Airport in New Windsor. There will be more than 20 vendors from all over the Hudson Valley showcasing their beautiful items. Direct sales, handmade jewelry, candles, oils, creepy bath bombs, bubble bars, henna tattoos, spooky face painting, cupcakes, candy, homemade chocolates, candy apples, gift baskets and tons of creepy and not so creepy Halloween items. There will also be gifts basket raffles. And make sure you bring the kids between 12PM - 4PM so they can trick or treat from the candy and snack buffet. They even have official Halloween trick or treat bags.

This event will be following all social distancing guidelines and you must wear a mask to the event and continue social distancing. For more information about the Spooktacular Halloween Craft Fair and Flea Market Oct. 25, check out the event facebook page.