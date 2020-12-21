Find Locally Made Products at the Opus 40 Virtual Holiday Fair

Do you have all of your holiday shopping done? Have you been putting it off because you don’t want to go into crowded malls and stores? Has the pandemic even kept you from heading out to the many area holiday markets to check out locally made gifts? This just may be the answer to your shopping problem.

If you’re looking for products made by local companies and artisans, but you don’t want to venture out during a global pandemic, try visiting the Opus 40 Virtual Holiday Fair. And it’s even been extended through Dec. 30, so you have a little extra shopping time.

What is the Opus 40 Virtual Holiday Fair? It’s a website that you can visit where you will find an array of locally made products. When you find the products you would like to buy, you simply order them online and pick them up at Opus 40, which is at 50 Fite Road in Saugerties. Perfectly safe and socially distanced.

Some of the many locally made products include fun and festive gingerbread houses, unique one of a kind jewelry, beautiful and functional pottery, Opus 40 merchandise, birdhouses, local honey, botanical oils, candles and art from many Hudson Valley artists. And that's just to name a few of the things.

For a full list of gifts and local artists and companies, head to the Opus 40 Holiday Fair website. While you’re there, check out the amazing story of how Opus 40 was built, and find out about events, rentals and how to support this beautiful Ulster County landmark.