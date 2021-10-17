Don’t Let the Supply Chain Boo Hoo’s Steal Your Christmas Joy

I refuse to panic about Christmas shopping. After all it is only the middle of October. We have plenty of days left before Christmas. (Christmas Countdown)

I realize there are many people who shop for Christmas all year long. I also realize that many people are concerned that there are issues with the supply chain but all of this crazy news can't have us worrying about whether or not we are going to be ready for Christmas,

All I ask is that you take a minute and think about Christmas 2020. We were still trying to figure out how we were going to see friends and family and some of us didn't thanks to the pandemic. This year we need to exhale and enjoy the holidays. If the presents we want to get aren't available that's ok we will have Christmas presents in March 2022.

If we have learned nothing over the last year we have certainly learned that people's company is more important than what they got us or we got them as a gift. Don't let all this "It won't be available" conversation send you in to a tail spin. Make a plan now with friends that doesn't need packages and bows. I am suddenly thinking of that seen from the "Grinch Who Stole Christmas".

Keep in mind that Christmas can come with out the presents. If it gets to crazy out there to find that special gift for that special someone don't stress. Chances are you spending time with them over the holiday season may end up being just what they were hoping you would get them for Christmas.

Do You Remember any of these?