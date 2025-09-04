Final Suspect in Westchester County Grand Larceny Scheme Finally Arrested

Over the last year, state authorities in Westchester County have been investigating a grand larceny scheme in which several individuals reportedly used a nonprofit facility as their means of stealing tens of thousands of dollars. In a years time, law enforcement successfully arrested 4 out of 5 suspects identified in the investigation, and just yesterday the final suspect was successfully apprehended.

Nonprofit Grand Larceny Scheme

This investigation was has been handled by members of the Somers Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) in Westchester County. The investigation targeted a nonprofit residential facility called Lincoln Hall. Lincoln Hall as described in the official press release, was "...dedicated to assisting underserved families".

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The investigation reportedly began back in February of 2024, when three Lincoln Hall checks totaling $84,772.14 were stolen, altered, and deposited into multiple bank accounts.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Early grand Larceny Arrests

The investigation would carry on and in July of 2024, law enforcement would make their first arrest. 22-year old, Ghordyn A. Russell, of Inwood, NY, was arrested on July 31, 2024 and charged with allowing a fraudulent check to be deposited into her account.

Get our free mobile app

The next arrest would come on October 1, 2024, when police would arrest Tanisha S. Lambright, 36, of Bronx, for depositing a forged check totaling $31,346.58. Then in February of this year, police would arrest 26-year old, Franklin A. Breton, and 30-year old, Destinyjoy Balgobin, both of Bronx, NY, were arrested for participating in ATM transactions connected to the stolen checks.

Canva Canva loading...

Final Arrest and Charges

For the last several months, investigators had been searching for the final suspect in the scheme. That search came to an end yesterday September 3, 2025, as law enforcement arrested 50-year old, Lenys A. Solano Cueva, of the Bronx, for allowing a $29,400.56 check to be deposited into her account and for subsequently withdrawing $25,000 for her personal use.

Previous Stories: Labor Day Weekend Shooting Leaves One Dead in Westchester County

All five individuals have been charged with Grand Larceny in the third degree, a class D felony. Solano Cueva was arraigned the same day in Town of Somers Court, released on her own recognizance. She is scheduled to appear again in court on September 8, 2025.

Nearly 70 Children Are Missing In New York Take a look at these photos and see if you can help a New York family in need.

Where New Yorkers Are Moving To The Most This list is based off U-Haul 2025 Midyear Migration Trends