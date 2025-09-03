While many were in the middle of enjoying their Labor Weekend holiday and time off from work, that was not the case for law enforcement in the Westchester County city of Yonkers. Over the holiday weekend law enforcement and detectives were required for immediate assistance at residence in the city following a reported shooting.

This incident would become Yonkers Police's latest homicide investigation and now a suspect has been taken into custody.

Labor Day Weekend Shooting in Yonkers

The incident occurred on Sunday night, August 31, 2025. According to the press release issued by the Yonkers Police Department via their Facebook page, it was approximately 10:30p.m when Yonkers Police responded to the area of 27 Ludlow Street for a report of shots fired and one male victim.

Police arrived to the scene and discovered the male victim, who had sustained a gun shot wound to the abdomen. Emergency care was provided at the scene and officials then transported the male victim to local hospital. Unfortunately, the victim's injuries proved to severe and he was ruled deceased later at the hospital. The victim was identified as 42-year old, Felix Santiago of Yonkers.

Detectives with the Yonkers Police Major Case Squad and Crime Scene Unit later arrived and began processing the scene and started their investigation. In their investigation, Detectives learned that this shooting was a "targeted incident", stemming from a dispute between the suspect and a family member of the victim.

The suspect at one point had walked by the victim, fired a total of approximately three gunshots, one of which struck the victim in his abdomen and caused his death. After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene.

Shooter Apprehended and Charged

While the suspect did flee the scene, he did it not make it very far. Officers in the Yonkers Police AWARE Crime Control Center located him on Yonkers Police Security Cameras and relayed his updated description and location to patrol Officers. This information allowed for Officers from the 3rd Precinct locate the suspect, where they then took him into custody without incident.

The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Linzell Staggers of Yonkers. At the time of his apprehension, Officers recovered a 9mm handgun with an extended 30-round magazine from his person. Staggers is being charged with the felony crimes of Murder in the 2nd Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree.

Following the ordeal, Yonkers Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza spoke on the police work that was exhibited in the investigation, stating...

This quick arrest is the direct result of prompt patrol response, solid investigation, and using the technology available to us to apprehend this killer within 15 minutes of the incident, just a few blocks away from the crime.

Sapienza would also go on to issue what a warning for would-be criminals in the city of Yonkers...

...to those thinking of committing violence in our city- we have the resources here to identify you, locate you, and quickly place you into custody to answer for your acts.

The press release concluded with the Yonkers Police offering their condolences to the family and friends of Felix Santiago. The case itself will be prosecuted by the Westchester County District Attorney's Office.

