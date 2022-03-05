Say it ain't so but unfortunately, it seems that it's true. We have lost another great place to enjoy food and a drink in the Hudson Valley. Over the past two years, so many of our favorite places to gather and grab a bite to eat or even an after-work drink with a friend have closed.

Some of our Hudson Valley restaurants chose to because of early retirement, others due to financial strains from COVID, and then there were a few who just couldn't find any staff to work after the pandemic. I am not sure what caused the closure announcement from this latest restaurant but unfortunately, I think customers knew that it was coming.

Elsie's Place Restaurant in Wallkill Now Closed

Back in January Elsie's Place Restaurant & Pub posted on social media more specific their Facebook page that they would be closed due to unforeseen circumstances until March 1, 2022. When March arrived on the calendar, Elsie's Posted another message to the loyal customers.

On behalf of the entire Elsie’s Place family, we want to thank everyone who has been a part of this amazing experience with us over the past 15 years! After a long and painful process, we have decided to close our doors. We want to thank our loyal clients, without you, we would not have made it all these years! (Elsie's Place Restuarant & Pub via Facebook on March 1, 2022)

Elsie's Place Restaurant and Pub via Facebook Lobster Salad Elsie's Place Restaurant and Pub via Facebook Lobster Salad loading...

Elsie's Restaurant Closes for Good

Elsie's, Located on the corner of Route 208 and Route 300 in Wallkill, was truly a neighborhood place to gather for drinks and delicious food. It had been named after Elsie the Cow made famous by Borden Milk Products. The Borden family was heavily involved in building up the hamlet of Wallkill.

Elsie's Place Restaurant and Pub via Facebook Martini Elsie's Place Restaurant and Pub via Facebook Martini loading...

Elsie's had delicious food. You could be served at the bar or in the dining room. Even though it was a small place Elsie's was the kind of place you could go to catch up with friends and not feel like everyone was listening or needed your table. It was a great place to meet a friend and unburden the day. Hopefully, something just as magical will open in its place.

Maybe Try Someplace New