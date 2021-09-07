Unfortunately, the Hudson Valley has lost another amazing eatery. This past weekend The Would in Highland announced via social media that they have officially closed their doors. This news was met with understanding and sadness by The Would's regular costumers.

The Would is officially closed. Thank you all for the support through the years. We are grateful for the many catered parties, weddings and special events that have done. To our regulars thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the kind words and support through the years. (Via Facebook 9-6-2021)

I first learned about The Would back in the late 1990's when a cousin of mine from New Jersey had their rehearsal dinner their. It was so good people travel from everywhere to eat and celebrate at The Would. After that night The Would was a place that would take on special meaning for me and my family.

The Would was the first place my husband and I went on a real dinner date. I can still remember our table in the side room near the door. We loved the menu. Their we always so many great choices for entrees and specialty items as well. That was the night I learn my husband ate snails.

I also remember sitting at the bar on a different night catching up with a girlfriend. It was her first night out after becoming a new Mom and The Would was close enough to home and the perfect place to mark the occasion. It turn out to be the night we also had the best Cucumber Martinis ever. The Would always mixed a great cocktail.

The Would was also a great place for dining with friends on special occasions. I enjoyed their Easter brunch one year. And until the Pandemic one friend and I always celebrated one of our birthday's there in front of the fireplace. She still raves about a drink we had one year on my birthday, I believe they called it Santa's Hat.

Elegant casual dinning with the most wonderful food and drink is how I will remember The Would. If you never got there your truly missed one of the Hudson Valley best restaurants and dining experiences.