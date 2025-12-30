2025’s Most Popular Ice Cream in the Country Revealed

New research has determined America's favorite ice cream and the Hudson Valley has several locations.

The research, conducted by ice maker experts The Ice Maker Hub, examined Google Keyword Planner data related to ice cream at fast food chains, such as ‘Burger King soft serve’ and ‘McDonald’s sundae’. The restaurants with the highest average monthly searches were named the most popular.

Baskin-Robbins Is Nation’s Most Popular Ice Cream With 91,715 Average Monthly Searches. Baskin-Robbins Beats Dairy Queen and McDonald’s in New Ice Cream Rankings

Baskin-Robbins has locations in Newburgh, Patterson, Somers, White Plains, Ossining, Suffern, Nanuet, New Rochelle, and Orangeburg.

Table 1: America’s favorite fast food ice cream

Rank Restaurant Average monthly searches 1 Baskin-Robbins 91,715 2 Dairy Queen 72,036 3 McDonald's 43,866 4 Sonic Drive-In 24,987 5 Culver's 19,913 6 Cold Stone Creamery 12,638 7 Wendy's 12,632 8 Chick-fil-A 12,127 9 Burger King 11,854 10 A&W 9,361



Baskin-Robbins comes out on top, beating Dairy Queen and McDonald’s with 91,715 average monthly searches. Founded in California, the chain is famous for its wide range of ice cream flavors, from Pralines 'n Cream to Jamoca Almond Fudge. ‘Baskin Robbins ice cream’ is the most popular term in America, with 88,792 average monthly searches.

Dairy Queen follows in second place, with 72,036 average monthly searches. The Illinois-based chain is known for its Blizzards, classic sundaes, and ice cream cones. ‘Dairy Queen Blizzard ice cream’ is the nation’s second most searched-for term, with 44,228 average monthly searches.

McDonald’s is home to the nation's third most popular ice cream, with 43,866 average monthly searches. The fast food chain has a wide variety from hot fudge sundaes to Kit Kat McFlurries to choose from. America’s third most searched-for term is ‘McDonald’s ice cream’ with 27,106 average monthly searches.

In fourth place, with 24,987 average monthly searches, is Sonic Drive-In. Originally from Oklahoma, the chain has a range of soft serve items to choose from, such as their sundaes and milkshakes. ‘Sonic Drive-In ice cream��� has 21,373 average monthly searches, making it the fourth most popular search term in the study.

Culver's serves the fifth most popular ice cream, with 19,913 average monthly searches, followed by Cold Stone Creamery in sixth, with 12,638 average monthly searches. Wendy’s, Chick-fil-A, and Burger King rank in seventh, eighth, and ninth, with 12,632, 12,127, and 11,854 average monthly searches, respectively. A&W rounds out the top 10, with 9,361 average monthly searches.

Scott Carswell, Founder of The Ice Maker Hub, comments,

“According to research by The Dairy Alliance, Americans eat 23 pounds of ice cream annually, an amount heavier than a Thanksgiving turkey. This study reveals the nation’s favorite ice cream stores, with Baskin-Robbins taking the top spot alongside Dairy Queen and McDonald’s. With a selection of old favorites and seasonal flavors, there’s a scoop for everyone at these fast food chains.”

