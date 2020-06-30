‘Favorite’ Hudson Valley Restaurant Closes After 22 Years

A restaurant in the Hudson Valley that many considered their "favorite" has closed for good.

After 22 years in business, Union Square in Newburgh served its last customer.

"It is with heavy hearts that we at Union Square will be closing our doors," owners Louie and Theo along with the Union Square staff wrote on Facebook. "This bitter-sweet time for retirement has finally arrived for us to have the opportunity to focus on our family and friends. (It's time to smell the roses instead of Prime Rib) This decision was not an easy one: We have truly enjoyed the relationships with all of you throughout the years. The happy times and the sad times as you, our customers are family to all of us. We at Union Square could not have been successful without your loyalty and support. We thank each and every one of you and wish you all the best. Be safe and be well."

Many Hudson Valley residents called Union Square their "favorite restaurant." 12 people commented on the closure announcement referring to Union Square as their "favorite."

A reader told Hudson Valley Post the restaurant made "the best french onion soup in the world." Another said they will miss Union Square's daily steak specials while others said the eateries' gyro and cheesecake were the best around.

The eatery on Route 17K in Newburgh announced plans to close just before Gov. Andrew Cuomo closed all New York restaurants to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Before the closure order, the restaurant planned to stay open until the end of March but closed for good after serving its final customers on March 22, according to Facebook posts.

The eatery thanks all of its customers for "wonderful years" of service.