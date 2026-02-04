New York State Police said in a recent press release that on February 2, at approximately 7:00 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a snowmobile crash in the town of Russia, New York, in Herkimer County. Sadly, officials say the crash claimed the life of a teen.

New York State Police report that the investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

According to the NYS Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation website, the leading factors in snowmobile accidents include unsafe speed, operator inexperience, and alcohol involvement.

New York State Police Investigate Fatal Snowmobile Crash

Police say the a preliminary investigation revealed that a single snowmobile with one operator was traveling southbound on a secondary trail when the operator lost control.

The snowmobile veered off the trail and struck a tree, resulting in fatal injuries. The operator was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police say the deceased rider was a 16-year-old male.

The decedent has been identified as Rykah J. Lyons from Remsen, New York.State Police send their condolences to the family and friends during this difficult time.

