Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Ulster County

On July 18, at approximately 08:39 am, Saugerties Police responded to a reported motorcycle crash on Blue Mountain Road in the Town of Saugerties.

Preliminary investigation by police detectives established that 51-year-old Tracy L. McGinnis of Ruby N.Y. was operating a 1993 Harley Davidson motorcycle Southbound on Blue Mountain Road when McGinnis failed to negotiate a curve on the roadway.

McGinnis traveled off the west shoulder of the roadway striking an earth embankment, causing the motorcycle to go airborne, throwing McGinnis form the motorcycle.

McGinnis sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Saugerties Police were assisted at the scene by the Centerville Cedar Grove Fire Department, DIAZ Ambulance and the Ulster County Medical Examiner’s Office.

