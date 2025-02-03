New York State Police say an early Wednesday morning fire at a residence in New York state has claimed the life of a woman. Tragically, first responders attempted to remove the resident who was trapped inside the home, but were not successful.

House Fire Claims Life Of Elderly Woman in New York State

New York State Police said in a press release that on January 29, at approximately 1:02 AM, troopers were dispatched by the Tioga County 911 Center to a residence in Apalachin to assist with a structure fire with an entrapment.

Troopers reports that they and members of the Apalachin EMS attempted to enter the home and remove the occupant but were unsuccessful. The victim was located by members of the fire department and was transported to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries, according to officials.

The Star Gazette reports that the elderly victim was still alive when first responders found her. New York State Police say they have identified the victim as 85-year-old Patricia Pendergast. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

